S&P 500 Movers: CCL, NOW

In early trading on Thursday, shares of ServiceNow topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, ServiceNow registers a 85.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carnival, trading down 5.1%. Carnival is lower by about 69.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Wynn Resorts, trading down 4.9%, and DexCom, trading up 1.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.