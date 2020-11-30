S&P 500 Movers: CCL, INFO

In early trading on Monday, shares of IHS Markit topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.5%. Year to date, IHS Markit registers a 32.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carnival, trading down 4.5%. Carnival is lower by about 59.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are The Gap, trading down 4.1%, and Qorvo, trading up 2.5% on the day.

