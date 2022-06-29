S&P 500 Movers: CCL, GIS

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of General Mills topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, General Mills registers a 8.5% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carnival, trading down 12.3%. Carnival is lower by about 55.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 6.7%, and Henry Schein, trading up 2.7% on the day.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
