Markets
CCL

S&P 500 Movers: CCL, FLIR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of FLIR Systems, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, FLIR Systems has lost about 23.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carnival, trading down 9.8%. Carnival is lower by about 68.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Royal Caribbean Cruises, trading down 9.6%, and Public Storage, trading up 1.2% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: CCL, FLIR
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CCL, FLIR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL FLIR RCL PSA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular