S&P 500 Movers: CCL, FLIR

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of FLIR Systems, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, FLIR Systems has lost about 23.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carnival, trading down 9.8%. Carnival is lower by about 68.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Royal Caribbean Cruises, trading down 9.6%, and Public Storage, trading up 1.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.