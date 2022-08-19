In early trading on Friday, shares of DaVita (DVA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, DaVita has lost about 18.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carnival (CCL), trading down 4.9%. Carnival is lower by about 50.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), trading down 4.9%, and General Motors (GM), trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CCL, DVA

