S&P 500 Movers: CCL, DHR

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Danaher topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.3%. Year to date, Danaher has lost about 15.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carnival, trading down 13.4%. Carnival is lower by about 52.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are AT&T, trading down 9.4%, and PerkinElmer, trading up 7.0% on the day.

