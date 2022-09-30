In early trading on Friday, shares of Charles River Laboratories International topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Charles River Laboratories International has lost about 47.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carnival, trading down 14.6%. Carnival is lower by about 61.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 11.8%, and Generac Holdings, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CCL, CRL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.