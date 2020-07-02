S&P 500 Movers: CBOE, MOS

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Mosaic topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.4%. Year to date, Mosaic has lost about 38.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Cboe Global Markets, trading down 0.9%. Cboe Global Markets is lower by about 20.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Electronic Arts, trading down 0.8%, and TechnipFMC, trading up 6.9% on the day.

