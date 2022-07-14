In early trading on Thursday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, American Airlines Group has lost about 18.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Conagra Brands, trading down 6.5%. Conagra Brands is lower by about 2.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Halliburton, trading down 5.2%, and First Republic Bank, trading up 1.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CAG, AAL

