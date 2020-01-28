Markets
S&P 500 Movers: BWA, XRX

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Xerox Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Xerox Holdings has lost about 0.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is BorgWarner, trading down 5.9%. BorgWarner is lower by about 16.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Juniper Networks, trading down 4.8%, and HCA Healthcare, trading up 4.1% on the day.

