S&P 500 Movers: BSX, PRGO

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Perrigo Company (PRGO) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Perrigo Company registers a 3.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Boston Scientific (BSX), trading down 6.8%. Boston Scientific is lower by about 6.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Martin Marietta Materials (MLM), trading down 4.0%, and First Republic Bank (FRC), trading up 5.1% on the day.

