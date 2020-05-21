S&P 500 Movers: BSX, LB

In early trading on Thursday, shares of L Brands, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 16.5%. Year to date, L Brands has lost about 21.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Boston Scientific, trading down 5.2%. Boston Scientific is lower by about 22.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Hormel Foods, trading down 4.0%, and Ross Stores trading up 8.2% on the day.

