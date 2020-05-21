Markets
BSX

S&P 500 Movers: BSX, LB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Thursday, shares of L Brands, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 16.5%. Year to date, L Brands has lost about 21.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Boston Scientific, trading down 5.2%. Boston Scientific is lower by about 22.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Hormel Foods, trading down 4.0%, and Ross Stores trading up 8.2% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: BSX, LB
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BSX, LB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BSX LB HRL ROST

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular