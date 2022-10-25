In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Charles River Laboratories International topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.2%. Year to date, Charles River Laboratories International has lost about 42.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Brown & Brown, trading down 10.2%. Brown & Brown is lower by about 19.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Berkley, trading down 5.3%, and Centene, trading up 7.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BRO, CRL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.