S&P 500 Movers: BLK, IFF

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of International Flavors & Fragrances topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.1%. Year to date, International Flavors & Fragrances registers a 9.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Blackrock, trading down 5.3%. Blackrock is lower by about 7.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Equity Residential, trading down 3.8%, and Amcor, trading up 5.9% on the day.

