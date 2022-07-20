In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Generac Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, Generac Holdings has lost about 31.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Baker Hughes, trading down 11.7%. Baker Hughes is showing a gain of 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Elevance Health, trading down 6.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BKR, GNRC

