S&P 500 Movers: BK, RCL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.0%. Year to date, Royal Caribbean Cruises has lost about 58.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Bank of New York Mellon, trading down 7.2%. Bank of New York Mellon is lower by about 28.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fortinet, trading down 4.5%, and Waters, trading up 13.1% on the day.

