S&P 500 Movers: BK, PPG

In early trading on Friday, shares of PPG Industries topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.1%. Year to date, PPG Industries Inc registers a 18.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Bank of New York Mellon, trading down 2.5%. Bank of New York Mellon is showing a gain of 10.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 2.1%, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, trading up 4.1% on the day.

