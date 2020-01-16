S&P 500 Movers: BK, MS

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Morgan Stanley registers a 9.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK), trading down 7.2%. Bank of New York Mellon Corp is lower by about 6.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PPG Industries (PPG), trading down 3.2%, and IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP), trading up 4.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.