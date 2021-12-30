S&P 500 Movers: BIIB, VIAC

In early trading on Thursday, shares of ViacomCBS topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, ViacomCBS Inc has lost about 17.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 6.5%. Biogen is lower by about 1.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 2.6%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 2.7% on the day.

