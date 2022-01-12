S&P 500 Movers: BIIB, TTWO

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, Take-Two Interactive Software, has lost about 12.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 9.8%. Biogen is lower by about 9.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Quest Diagnostics, trading down 5.2%, and Mosaic, trading up 5.1% on the day.

