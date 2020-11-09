Markets
S&P 500 Movers: BIIB, KIM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Kimco Realty topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 33.4%. Year to date, Kimco Realty has lost about 33.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 30.9%. Biogen is lower by about 23.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Etsy, trading down 16.3%, and Host Hotels & Resorts, trading up 33.2% on the day.

