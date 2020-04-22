S&P 500 Movers: BIIB, EXPE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Expedia Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.0%. Year to date, Expedia Group has lost about 42.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 9.4%. Biogen is showing a gain of 0.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Macy's, trading down 6.3%, and Concho Resources, trading up 7.7% on the day.

