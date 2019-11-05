S&P 500 Movers: BDX, EXPD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.0%. Year to date, Expeditors International of Washington registers a 18.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Becton, Dickinson & Co (BDX), trading down 3.3%. Becton, Dickinson & Co is showing a gain of 11.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Motorola Solutions (MSI), trading down 3.3%, and Kroger (KR), trading up 6.8% on the day.

