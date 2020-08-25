S&P 500 Movers: BBY, SJM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of J.M. Smucker topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.6%. Year to date, J.M. Smucker registers a 16.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Best Buy, trading down 7.2%. Best Buy is showing a gain of 24.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tiffany, trading down 3.0%, and The Gap, trading up 5.2% on the day.

