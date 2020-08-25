Markets
BBY

S&P 500 Movers: BBY, SJM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of J.M. Smucker topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.6%. Year to date, J.M. Smucker registers a 16.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Best Buy, trading down 7.2%. Best Buy is showing a gain of 24.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tiffany, trading down 3.0%, and The Gap, trading up 5.2% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: BBY, SJM
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BBY, SJM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBY SJM GPS TIF

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular