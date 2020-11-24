S&P 500 Movers: BBY, DLTR

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.6%. Year to date, Dollar Tree registers a 15.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Best Buy, trading down 6.5%. Best Buy is showing a gain of 29.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Progressive, trading down 4.1%, and Carnival, trading up 11.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.