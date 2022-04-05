In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Twitter topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 26.9%. Year to date, Twitter registers a 15.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Baxter International, trading down 3.9%. Baxter International is lower by about 12.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ABIOMED, trading down 3.9%, and Etsy, trading up 7.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BAX, TWTR

