S&P 500 Movers: AZO, EFX

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Equifax topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.9%. Year to date, Equifax Inc registers a 32.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is AutoZone, trading down 4.3%. AutoZone, is lower by about 7.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Newell Brands, trading down 3.6%, and Occidental Petroleum, trading up 5.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.