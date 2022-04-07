In early trading on Thursday, shares of HPQ topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 16.5%. Year to date, HPQ registers a 8.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is AvalonBay Communities, trading down 3.1%. AvalonBay Communities, is lower by about 2.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Peoples United Financial, trading down 2.9%, and Lamb Weston Holdings, trading up 7.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AVB, HPQ

