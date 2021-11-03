S&P 500 Movers: ATVI, FMC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of FMC topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.1%. Year to date, FMC has lost about 12.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Activision Blizzard, trading down 13.8%. Activision Blizzard is lower by about 27.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Charles River Laboratories International, trading down 7.7%, and T-Mobile US, trading up 6.6% on the day.

