S&P 500 Movers: ARNC, PSX

In early trading on Monday, shares of Phillips 66 topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.4%. Year to date, Phillips 66 has lost about 37.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Arconic, trading down 31.9%. Arconic is lower by about 72.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tyson Foods, trading down 8.4%, and HollyFrontier, trading up 4.8% on the day.

