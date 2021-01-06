S&P 500 Movers: ARE, VMC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Vulcan Materials topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.5%. Year to date, Vulcan Materials registers a 9.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Alexandria Real Estate Equities, trading down 3.9%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is lower by about 8.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ServiceNow, trading down 3.8%, and Zions Bancorporation, trading up 7.7% on the day.

