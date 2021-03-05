S&P 500 Movers: APH, TYL

In early trading on Friday, shares of Tyler Technologies, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.5%. Year to date, Tyler Technologies, has lost about 3.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Amphenol, trading down 49.4%. Amphenol is lower by about 53.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 10.3%, and The Gap, trading up 8.4% on the day.

