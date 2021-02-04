Markets
S&P 500 Movers: APD, ALGN

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Align Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.9%. Year to date, Align Technology registers a 16.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Air Products & Chemicals, trading down 9.6%. Air Products & Chemicals is lower by about 8.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Qualcomm, trading down 8.3%, and Snap-On, trading up 7.4% on the day.

APD ALGN QCOM SNA

