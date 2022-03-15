In early trading on Tuesday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.7%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings has lost about 13.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is APA, trading down 6.5%. APA is showing a gain of 30.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CF Industries Holdings, trading down 6.2%, and Delta Air Lines, trading up 8.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: APA, UAL

