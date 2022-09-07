In early trading on Wednesday, shares of SolarEdge Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, SolarEdge Technologies registers a 6.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is APA, trading down 4.7%. APA is showing a gain of 34.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Halliburton, trading down 3.7%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 5.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: APA, SEDG

