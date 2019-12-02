S&P 500 Movers: APA, MRO

In early trading on Monday, shares of Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Marathon Oil Corp. has lost about 16.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Apache Corp (APA), trading down 13.1%. Apache Corp is lower by about 26.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Symantec Corporation (SYMC), trading down 3.0%, and Cimarex Energy (XEC), trading up 2.6% on the day.

