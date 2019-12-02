Markets
APA

S&P 500 Movers: APA, MRO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Monday, shares of Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Marathon Oil Corp. has lost about 16.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Apache Corp (APA), trading down 13.1%. Apache Corp is lower by about 26.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Symantec Corporation (SYMC), trading down 3.0%, and Cimarex Energy (XEC), trading up 2.6% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: APA, MRO
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: APA, MRO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APA MRO

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular