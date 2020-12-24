S&P 500 Movers: APA, FLIR

In early trading on Thursday, shares of FLIR Systems, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, FLIR Systems has lost about 13.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Apache, trading down 2.6%. Apache is lower by about 43.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marathon Oil, trading down 2.2%, and Fox, trading up 1.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.