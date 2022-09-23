In early trading on Friday, shares of Dominos Pizza topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Dominos Pizza has lost about 41.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is APA, trading down 9.5%. APA is showing a gain of 25.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Halliburton, trading down 9.3%, and Fidelity National Information Services, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: APA, DPZ

