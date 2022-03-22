In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.4%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 17.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is AON, trading down 2.8%. Aon is showing a gain of 2.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 2.5%, and Wells Fargo, trading up 5.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AON, NKE

