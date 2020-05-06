Markets
ANET

S&P 500 Movers: ANET, FLIR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of FLIR Systems, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.4%. Year to date, FLIR Systems, has lost about 12.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Arista Networks, trading down 7.5%. Arista Networks is showing a gain of 0.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Electronic Arts, trading down 5.0%, and DaVita, trading up 5.4% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: ANET, FLIR
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ANET, FLIR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANET FLIR EA DVA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular