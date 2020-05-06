S&P 500 Movers: ANET, FLIR

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of FLIR Systems, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.4%. Year to date, FLIR Systems, has lost about 12.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Arista Networks, trading down 7.5%. Arista Networks is showing a gain of 0.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Electronic Arts, trading down 5.0%, and DaVita, trading up 5.4% on the day.

