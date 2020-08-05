Markets
S&P 500 Movers: ANET, AIZ

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Assurant topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.2%. Year to date, Assurant has lost about 9.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Arista Networks, trading down 9.8%. Arista Networks Inc is showing a gain of 17.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Perrigo, trading down 8.7%, and Walt Disney, trading up 9.4% on the day.

