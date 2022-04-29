In early trading on Friday, shares of Mohawk Industries, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 17.0%. Year to date, Mohawk Industries, has lost about 16.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Amazon.com, trading down 12.7%. Amazon.com is lower by about 24.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verisign, trading down 11.7%, and Honeywell International, trading up 5.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AMZN, MHK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.