S&P 500 Movers: AMD, HP

In early trading on Monday, shares of Helmerich & Payne (HP) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Helmerich & Payne has lost about 5.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), trading down 2.8%. Advanced Micro Devices is showing a gain of 143.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ServiceNow (NOW), trading down 2.2%, and Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM), trading up 1.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

