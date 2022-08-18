In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, Cisco Systems has lost about 21.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Amcor, trading down 4.4%. Amcor plc is showing a gain of 3.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 4.2%, and Keysight Technologies, trading up 5.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AMCR, CSCO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.