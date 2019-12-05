Markets
S&P 500 Movers: ALXN, TSCO

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Tractor Supply registers a 17.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), trading down 5.3%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals is showing a gain of 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Brown-Forman (BF.B), trading down 4.5%, and Fastenal (FAST), trading up 2.6% on the day.

