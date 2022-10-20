In early trading on Thursday, shares of AT&T (T) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, AT&T has lost about 10.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Allstate Corp (ALL), trading down 10.6%. Allstate Corp is showing a gain of 2.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla (TSLA), trading down 7.2%, and Lam Research Corp (LRCX), trading up 6.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ALL, T

