In early trading on Thursday, shares of PTC topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.1%. Year to date, PTC has lost about 8.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Align Technology, trading down 21.7%. Align Technology is lower by about 57.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are O'Reilly Automotive, trading down 10.9%, and Meta Platforms, trading up 13.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ALGN, PTC

