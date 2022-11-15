In early trading on Tuesday, shares of SVB Financial Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, SVB Financial Group has lost about 65.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Albemarle, trading down 10.8%. Albemarle is showing a gain of 20.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Capital One Financial, trading down 4.6%, and Walmart, trading up 6.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ALB, SIVB

