S&P 500 Movers: ALB, FE

In early trading on Thursday, shares of FirstEnergy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, FirstEnergy registers a 9.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Albemarle, trading down 7.9%. Albemarle is lower by about 1.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 5.6%, and LKQ, trading up 4.8% on the day.

