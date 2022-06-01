Markets
S&P 500 Movers: ALB, CRM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.5%. Year to date, Salesforce Inc has lost about 27.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Albemarle, trading down 9.3%. Albemarle is showing a gain of 1.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Mosaic, trading down 4.3%, and Adobe, trading up 4.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

